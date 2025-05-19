Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,958 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,954,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,371,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 610,110 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,636,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 405,500 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 368,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 358,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CEO Scott Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,392,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,581.40. The trade was a 1.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,894,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,554,850.22. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,947,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,003. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

