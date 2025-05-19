Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 64,385 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Altice USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Altice USA Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.