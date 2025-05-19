Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,981 NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 106.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $58,981,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $572.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.04. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,664,955.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,325,454.15. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $49,545,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,517,315 shares of company stock worth $53,285,641 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

