Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 430.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,857 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 8X8 worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.81 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $238.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.30 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,531.48. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

