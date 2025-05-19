Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.