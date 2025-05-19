Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,153 BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,153 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANF opened at $128.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $132.29.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

