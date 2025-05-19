Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 35,125 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Seritage Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 91,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of SRG stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 618.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.