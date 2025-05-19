Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

