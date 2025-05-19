Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $107,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -4.74%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

