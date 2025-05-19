Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 234.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $83,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at $891,405. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C&F Financial Stock Down 0.9%

C&F Financial stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFFI

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.