Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $148,000 Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,553 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Personalis by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 237,033 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in Personalis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Personalis Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.95 on Monday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $437.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

