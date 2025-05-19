Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 279.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 772,085 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 574,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

NYSE MX opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

