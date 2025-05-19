Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $120,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Price Performance

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Matrix Service has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $15.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

