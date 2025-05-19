Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $129,000 in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Palladyne AI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Palladyne AI

In related news, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $63,548.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,410.40. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Denis Garagic sold 55,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $392,463.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,725.34. The trade was a 10.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,892 shares of company stock worth $644,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 18.8%

NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $7.27 on Monday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Palladyne AI Profile

(Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

