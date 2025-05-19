Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $137,000 in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

