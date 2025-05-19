Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $148,000 in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of BV Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BV Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BV Financial by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $15.80 on Monday. BV Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at BV Financial

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

In other BV Financial news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $54,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819.28. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,254 shares of company stock valued at $99,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

