Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $169,000 in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the period.
Yatsen Stock Performance
NYSE:YSG opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $478.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -2.60. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.13.
Yatsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.
