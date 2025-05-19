Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $201,000 in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Trading Up 0.8%

IGIC stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.24.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 3.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International General Insurance

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.