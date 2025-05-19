Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $206,000 in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 473,063 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,249.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,388.95. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,608,140.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,346,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,887,497.56. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,541 shares of company stock worth $7,331,977. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

