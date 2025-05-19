Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,606 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,745 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 965,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,299,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,476,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $17.29 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.