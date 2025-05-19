Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ondas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ondas by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Ondas Stock Up 8.6%

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

