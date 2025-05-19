Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Savings Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

