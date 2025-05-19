Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

