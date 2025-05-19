Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,631,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 522,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

OLMA opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

