Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Stagwell stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.00 and a beta of 1.51. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

