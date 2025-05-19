Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 939,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.