Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 12,682 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.30. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $6.57. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.