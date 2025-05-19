Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 7,524 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BEPC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

