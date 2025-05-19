Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $5.75 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.