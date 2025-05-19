Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,159 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $64,273.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,664.08. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $164,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

See Also

