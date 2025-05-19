Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $107,000 Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in O-I Glass by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.7%

OI opened at $13.29 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

