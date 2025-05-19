Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. New Street Research set a $21.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.77 million, a P/E ratio of -827.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

