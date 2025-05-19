Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,214. This trade represents a 5.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,824 shares of company stock valued at $383,369. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.76. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.32 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

