D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 26,925 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 283.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,977.16. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $1,129,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,611,193.60. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,788,913. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.