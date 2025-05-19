D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,329 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $152.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $874.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

