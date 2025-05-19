D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 70,664 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,664 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.44% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,672,320.55. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

