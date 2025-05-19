D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 591,626 TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 591,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

