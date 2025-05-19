D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Docebo worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $791.50 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.