D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 269,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KALU. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

