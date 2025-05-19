D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 107,095 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,095 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

