D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 114,173 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,173 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.18% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 75,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

