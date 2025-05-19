D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 1,403,183 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 2,538.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,458,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403,183 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREY. Barclays PLC increased its position in FREYR Battery by 274.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FREYR Battery by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

