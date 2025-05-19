D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 25,907 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Radware worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

