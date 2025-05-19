D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

