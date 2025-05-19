D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,626 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 400,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 625,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $10.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,321.12. This represents a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.