D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 717,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,232.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 360,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

CHCT opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -606.45%.

In related news, Director Cathrine Cotman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

