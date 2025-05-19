D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Vera Therapeutics worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 810,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP now owns 212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 385,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 209,834 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.28. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

