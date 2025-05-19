D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,146 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.65% of Porch Group worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,550,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Porch Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRCH. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $2,557,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,198,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,358.40. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217.20. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,554 shares of company stock worth $3,831,090. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.44. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

