D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.52. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

