D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Masco by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after buying an additional 291,658 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

